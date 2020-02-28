EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, holding onto gains as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited. GBP/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Support at 0.6535 eroded – Commerzbank - February 28, 2020
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Takes Aim Below 0.65 - February 28, 2020
- AUD/USD plummets to fresh multi-year lows, fast approaching 0.6500 mark - February 28, 2020