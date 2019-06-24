RBA’s Lowe spread Aussie positive comments despite citing global growth risks. Lack of data may highlight political plays as main drivers. 50-day SMA seems immediate resistance to watch during the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD surges to 12-day high as RBA’s Lowe expects infrastructure investment to benefit the economy
RBA’s Lowe spread Aussie positive comments despite citing global growth risks. Lack of data may highlight political plays as main drivers. 50-day SMA seems immediate resistance to watch during the …