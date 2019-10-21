AUD/USD rises to the highest since September 18. PBOC announced a minor change to one-year LPR, China House Price Index weakens. Trade headlines in the spotlight amid a light economic calendar. With …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Brexit Uncertainty Could Weigh on Aussie, Kiwi - October 20, 2019
- AUD/USD surges to fresh monthly high after PBOC rate decision, China data - October 20, 2019
- AUD/USD: Capped and eyes now on the 21-DMA - October 20, 2019