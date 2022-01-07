The AUD/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday gains and was last seen hovering near the daily low, around mid-0.7100s during the early European session. The pair edged higher during the early part …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD surrenders modest intraday gains, hangs near daily low around mid-0.7100s - January 7, 2022
- AUD/USD: Strong support emerges at 0.7110 – UOB - January 7, 2022
- AUD/USD pares weekly losses below 0.7200 with eyes on yields, US NFP - January 6, 2022