In the opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang, further losses in AUD/USD need to break below the 0.6360 level. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “The shar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Sustained decline seen below 0.6360 – UOB - October 3, 2022
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD on the Bounce to Target Friday Highs - October 3, 2022
- AUD/USD: Bulls face rejection near 0.6450 after pre-RBA bargain hunting - October 3, 2022