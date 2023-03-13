The Australian dollar is considerably higher on Monday. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6617, up 0.58%. Earlier in the day, AUD/USD rose 95 points before paring much of those gains.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD – SVB collapse sends US Dollar sliding - March 13, 2023
- AUD/USD: Dwindling bets for a drop to 0.6500 – UOB - March 13, 2023
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD spikes over 1.25%, SVB fallout and Fed-led risk-on mood support - March 13, 2023