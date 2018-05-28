AUD/USD takes a step closer to 0.75 as risk-off spikes in Asia session

Aussie drops as risk flows reverse on CNY shift. Early Asia session drop takes the AUD into a new five-day low as bears begin to regain control. The AUD/USD is dropping in Tokyo trading as risk appetite withdraws and safety flights prop up the Yen, sending …
