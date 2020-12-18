AUD/USD takes bull breather, rally in commodities and potential US fiscal deal favor continued ascent

AUD/USD dips 0.10% after a three-day winning streak. Copper, iron ore prices surge, favor continued gains in the AUD. The US fiscal deal could come through before the year-end, adding to bullish tone.
