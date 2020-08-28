AUD/USD pierces through 0.73, highest since December 2018. US dollar weakness and rally in S&P 500 futures underpin. Focus shifts back to US data after Powell’s new policy strategy. The AUD/USD pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD takes out 0.7300 amid notable US dollar supply - August 28, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Heading towards fresh highs beyond the 0.7300 level - August 27, 2020
- AUD/USD consolidates from fresh yearly high, 0.7300 in focus - August 27, 2020