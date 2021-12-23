AUD/USD Targets Monthly High as Omicron Risk Fades and Nasdaq 100 Rallies

AUD/USD rose as risk aversion receded on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq 100 gaining for a second day. Australian private sector growth will cross the wires during illiquid trading conditions.
