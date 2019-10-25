AUD/USD fails to decline below 50-day EMA, multiple tops since late-September. 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, 100-day EMA acts as immediate resistance. While failure to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD technical analysis: 0.6805/6800 becomes the level to beat for sellers - October 25, 2019
- AUD/USD stays under pressure amid broad USD strength, mixed trade news - October 24, 2019
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie rolling into the Asian session below 0.6835 level - October 24, 2019