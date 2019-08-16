EUR/USD: MACD turns bearish with 21-DMA, 23.6% Fibo. be key nearby resistance Following its drop to early-month levels, the EUR/USD pair takes the rounds to 1.1108 during Friday’s Asian session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD technical analysis: At session highs, further gains likely - August 15, 2019
- AUD/USD: On the front foot after trade positive news, greenback weakness - August 15, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: stable below 0.6800, directionless - August 15, 2019