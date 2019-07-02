EUR/USD has recovered and trades around 1.1300 on reports the ECB will refrain from cutting rates in its July meeting. Earlier, weak German retail sales weighed on the pair. Poor UK data has put the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie advances to daily highs and challenges the 0.7000 figure
EUR/USD has recovered and trades around 1.1300 on reports the ECB will refrain from cutting rates in its July meeting. Earlier, weak German retail sales weighed on the pair. Poor UK data has put the …