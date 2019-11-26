AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie approaching the November lows, trading sub-0.6800 handle

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, within familiar ranges. US and Chinese officials held a phone call and are making progress. Fed Chair Powell sees the US economy as “glass more than half full.” GBP/USD …
