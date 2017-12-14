AUD/USD Technical Strategy: Long at 0.7666 Aussie Dollar breaks three-month down trend, hinting at bullish trend reversal Tactical long position activated, looking for move to test resistance above 0.77 The Australian Dollar looks poised to launch a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Aiming Above 0.77 - December 14, 2017
- AUD/USD: Decent Bounce As Weekly Supports Holds - December 14, 2017
- AUDUSD extends post-Fed rally after upbeat Australian jobs data - December 14, 2017