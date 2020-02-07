Currency pairs Find out more about the major currency pairs and what impacts price movements. Commodities Our guide explores the most traded commodities worldwide and how to start trading them.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Bottom Taking Shape? - February 7, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .6727 Sets the Tone on Friday - February 7, 2020
- Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD Rise on CPI Data - February 6, 2020