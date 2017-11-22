AUD/USD Technical Strategy: Flat Aussie Dollar forms bullish candlestick pattern, hinting a rebound may be ahead Bearish long-term trend break still valid, hinting gains may yet prove corrective The Australian Dollar put in a bullish Morning Star …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Reversal Brewing Ahead? - November 22, 2017
- AUDUSD Drops To 5-Month Lows, Bearish Outlook Stronger - November 22, 2017
- AUD/USD further weakness unlikely – UOB - November 22, 2017