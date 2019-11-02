EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, recovering all its Non-Farm Payrolls-related losses. ISM Manufacturing PMI missed expectations and showed ongoing contraction in the sector, weighing on the dollar.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie ends the week in the green above the 0.6900 handle. - November 1, 2019
- AUD/USD: Upside risk on RBA’s hold – ING - November 1, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast: Long-term double bottom in play - November 1, 2019