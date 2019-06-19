EUR/USD has jumped toward 1.1250 as the Fed has warned about uncertainties and is ready to act. One member voted for a rate cut. Chair Powell’s speech is due soon. GBP/USD has extended its gains after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie jumps near 0.6900 as Dollar gets slammed post-FOMC
EUR/USD has jumped toward 1.1250 as the Fed has warned about uncertainties and is ready to act. One member voted for a rate cut. Chair Powell’s speech is due soon. GBP/USD has extended its gains after …