Remains depressed despite growing optimism over a partial US-China trade deal. The recent failure constituted towards the formation of a bearish double-top pattern. The AUD/USD pair struggled for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Bears await a sustained break below 0.6800 neckline support - October 28, 2019
- AUD/USD: Aussie dollar faces another trial at 0.68200 - October 27, 2019
- AUD/USD clings to 0.6820 as market looks for fresh developments on weekend news - October 27, 2019