The pair managed to find decent support ahead of the 0.6700 mark. Sustained move beyond 100-hour SMA needed for any further gains. The AUD/USD pair extended its overnight rejection slide from 100-hour …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Bulls manage to defend a short-term descending trend-line support - August 30, 2019
- FxWirePro: Bullish/Bearish Scenarios, OTC Updates of AUD/USD and Options Strategy - August 30, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast: Rallies Will be Sold - August 30, 2019