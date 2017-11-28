AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Down Trend May Be Resuming

AUD/USD Technical Strategy: Short at 0.7611 Aussie Dollar down trend may be resuming following a brief corrective upswing Short trade activated, looking for a move challenging November’s swing low anew The Australian Dollar corrected higher against its …
