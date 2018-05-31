See our free guide to get help building confidence in your AUD/USD trading strategy! The Australian Dollar has managed a tepid recovery after hitting an 11-month low against its US counterpart but the dominant down trend remains firmly in place. Price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Down Trend May Be Set to Resume - May 31, 2018
- AUD/USD sees little action after China PMI release - May 31, 2018
- Intraday Elliottwave Analysis: AUDUSD, expect one touch 0.7653 this month - May 31, 2018