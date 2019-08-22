AUD/USD revisits Tuesday’s low but short-term trend-line support can limit further declines. Symmetrical triangle portrays pair’s range-bound trading between 0.6765 and 0.6800. Even after declining to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Drops to 1-week old support-line of symmetrical triangle - August 21, 2019
- AUD/USD: Buyers and sellers seek fresh clues to break the range - August 21, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: failed once again at around 0.6800 - August 21, 2019