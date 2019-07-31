AUD/USD technical analysis: Eyes 0.69 with bullish RSI divergence on 1H chart

AUD/USD’s hourly chart shows a bullish engulfing candle. The hourly RSI has created higher lows, confirming a bullish divergence. AUD/USD is looking north with signs of bearish-to-bullish trend change …
