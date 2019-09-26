AUD/USD is looking south, having faced rejection at key resistance. Aussie job vacancies dropped 1.3% in the August quarter. AUD/USD is currently trading largely unchanged on the day around 0.6750, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Falls back to 0.6750 after rejection at former support-turned hurdle - September 25, 2019
- AUD/USD bounces off to 0.6755 as risk sentiment improves - September 25, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: a better market mood saved the Aussie - September 25, 2019