BEARISH Australian Dollar reverses upside range break, signals topping Key support just above 0.62, break may clear path below 0.60 Trader sentiment studies warn positioning favors gains for now The A …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Upper end of the contracting triangle caps gains - May 25, 2020
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: False Break Higher to Mark Top? - May 25, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Large Consolidation Back Lower? - May 24, 2020