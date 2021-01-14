Summarizing, AUDUSD’s gestures for further upside tendencies may materialize should the pair remain above the 0.7461-0.7516 boundary and the SMAs. Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD technical analysis – Maintains solid incline; sentiment favours upside - January 14, 2021
- AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Another Test Of Resistance At 0.7760 - January 14, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Narrowing Triangle Above 0.7642 - January 14, 2021