EUR/USD is mildly up while keeping the short-term range as it traders around 1.1175 during early Friday. The pair dropped below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its June-October moves but 200-day EMA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Multi-week-old resistance-turned-support in focus - January 2, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Affixed to its 200-DMA - January 2, 2020
- AUD/USD sellers catch a breath below 0.7000 amid a lack of fresh catalysts - January 2, 2020