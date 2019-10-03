AUD/USD has charted a double bottom pattern on the hourly chart. A break above the neckline resistance of 0.6719 is needed to confirm a bullish breakout. AUD/USD is flashing green at press time …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Nearing key resistance at 0.6719 - October 3, 2019
- AUD/USD shrugs off downbeat Australia trade balance data - October 2, 2019
- AUD/USD rebounds modestly toward 0.6700 - October 2, 2019