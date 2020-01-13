EUR/USD: Buyers struggle to hold onto recovery from 50-day SMA Having bounced off 50-day SMA on Friday, EUR/USD pulls back to 1.1117 during the Asian session on Monday. With this, sellers concentrate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: On the bids beyond 200-day SMA - January 12, 2020
- AUD/USD, NZD/USD Gain. Japanese Yen May Rise as Week Gets Going - January 12, 2020
- AUD/USD slips back to sub-0.6900 area amid mixed trade/political sentiments - January 12, 2020