AUDUSD appears muted by the 200-period simple moving average (SMA) after having shot upwards from the 0.7094 level, above the Ichimoku cloud and the SMAs. The stalled blue Kijun-sen line at 0.7168 and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Progress suppressed by 200-MA - October 12, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Short-Term Retracement Zone at .7210 – .7258 - October 12, 2020
- AUD/USD analysis: Likely to make pullback - October 12, 2020