AUD/USD risks falling to the 50-day MA support in the next few hours. The daily chart shows repeated failure at key Fib level of 0.6880. AUD/USD is looking heavy, having repeatedly failed to take out …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Repeated failure at key Fib hurdle is cause for concern for bulls - September 16, 2019
- AUD/USD clings to mid-0.6800s ahead of Aussie housing data, RBA meeting minutes - September 16, 2019
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie chopping around ahead of the RBA Meeting Minutes - September 16, 2019