The technical oscillators mirror the current pullback in the pair displaying the fading in positive momentum. The MACD, in the positive region, is cautiously trailing below the red signal line, while …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Retains steady positive tone despite pullback - August 20, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weakens Under .7145, Strengthens Over .7170 - August 20, 2020
- AUD/USD: Rebound remains capped below 0.72 despite US-China optimism - August 20, 2020