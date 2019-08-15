(MENAFN – DailyFX) AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH Australian Dollarsettles into choppy range near early-2019 spike low Positive RSI divergence hints a bounce may be ahead, but maybe not …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Selloff Stalls at 2019 Floor. Now What? - August 15, 2019
- AUD/USD could attempt a visit to 0.6800 – UOB - August 15, 2019
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Firms on Strong Job Gains; U.S. Retail Sales On Tap - August 15, 2019