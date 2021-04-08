AUDUSD is edging sideways in the vicinity of the 100-day simple moving average (SMA), sustaining its persevering bullish twinkle. All the SMAs are defending the stubborn bullish structure, in spite of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD technical analysis: Sticks about 0.7600 mark, retains optimism
AUDUSD is edging sideways in the vicinity of the 100-day simple moving average (SMA), sustaining its persevering bullish twinkle. All the SMAs are defending the stubborn bullish structure, in spite of …