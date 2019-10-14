EUR/UDS is trading around 1.1030, little changed. Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD trades around 0.6780 as focus shifts to RBA minutes - October 14, 2019
- AUD/USD technical analysis: The Aussie recoups parts of daily losses, trading sub-0.6800 handle - October 14, 2019
- AUDUSD decline restricted around 23.6% Fibonacci - October 14, 2019