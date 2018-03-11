AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Trend Reversal in the Works?

Australian Dollar attempting to overturn near-term down trend Break of key resistance would clear path above the 0.79 figure Improved risk/reward and confirmation needed for trade setup The Australian Dollar is on the verge of overturning the near-term …
