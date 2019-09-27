EUR/USD: Oversold RSI signals pullback from 5-month-old support-line While sustained trading below three-week-old support (now resistance) portrays the EUR/USD pair’s weakness, nearness to key support …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Under pressure below 0.6758/60 after China’s industrial profits - September 26, 2019
- AUD/USD stays on the back foot as risk sentiment ignores latest US-China story - September 26, 2019
- AUDUSD Risk Remains Lower Towards 0.6700 Support Zone - September 26, 2019