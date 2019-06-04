AUD/USD is knocking on the door of the 0.70 handle. AUD/USD now depends on Australian data and trade wars/global growth. Keen eyes on global interest rates to the determine trajectory of AUD/USD. Both …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Testing 0.70 handle as dollar slides to test 97 the figure again - June 4, 2019
- AUDUSD looks to test the low from last week - June 4, 2019
- Elliott wave Analysis: Bulls Pushing AUDUSD Towards 0.70 - June 4, 2019