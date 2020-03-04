EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1150, off the highs. The US dollar is gaining ground as centrist Biden leads in the Democrats’ Super Tuesday.” Coronavirus headlines, the Fed cut and critical US figures …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Testing the accelerated downtrend – Commerzbank - March 4, 2020
- AUD/USD bulls attempting a fresh move beyond 0.6600 mark - March 4, 2020
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Upswing Fizzling? - March 4, 2020