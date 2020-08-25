AUD/USD has found a bid on the back of the latest updates pertaining to the trade wars between the US and China. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD testing the bear’s commitments at 0.7180 - August 24, 2020
- AUD/USD Pullback From 2020 High Fizzles as Fed Balance Sheet Widens - August 24, 2020
- AUD/USD: Upside momentum may fade with the rebound of USD post FOMC minutes – CitiBank - August 24, 2020