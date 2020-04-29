AUD/USD: The 0.6580 region now emerges on the radar – UOB

For today, the next resistance at 0.6580 is unlikely to come into the picture. On the downside, 0.6450 is likely strong enough to hold for today (minor support is at 0.6475).” Next 1-3 weeks: …
