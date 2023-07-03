GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, having broken its consolidative range to the downside in European trading. Hawkish Fed bets help revive the USD demand, dragging the major lower. BoE’s aggressive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: The Aussie is gradually losing its sparkle – SocGen - July 3, 2023
- AUD/USD pares losses ahead of RBA rate decision - July 3, 2023
- Aud/Usd Forex Signal: Stuck In Neutral Ahead Of The Rba Deci - July 3, 2023