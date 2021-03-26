The recent moves have flipped the technical bias in favor of the greenback against most of her major rivals, but arguably the most compelling technical setup is in AUD/USD, which has carved out a huge …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD: The huge head-and-shoulders pattern that every FX trader is watching
The recent moves have flipped the technical bias in favor of the greenback against most of her major rivals, but arguably the most compelling technical setup is in AUD/USD, which has carved out a huge …