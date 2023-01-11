Thus, the market may continue to move down in the impulse wave 5. The currency is expected to decline to the previous low of 0.617, marked by the impulse 3. Alternatively, the corrective wave 4 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: The market may collapse to a minimum of 0.617 - January 11, 2023
- AUD/USD Outlook: Seems poised to appreciate further, surpass 0.7000 mark - January 11, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes day’s high at 0.6920 as USD Index drops - January 11, 2023