Following the recent price action, the Aussie Dollar is expected to move to the 0.6950 area vs. the Greenback in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “AUD surged and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD technical analysis: Sticks to modest gains, around 0.6900 handle ahead of NFP - November 1, 2019
- AUD/USD: the mid-0.6900s emerge on the horizon – UOB - November 1, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: decline could continue - November 1, 2019