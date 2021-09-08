With the AUD/USD pair now back below the top end of the 0.7100-0.7450 target range, strategists at Credit Suisse do not see a strong reason for changing their view on the aussie, for the following …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Three reasons why it is too early to give up on 0.7100-0.7450 target range – Credit Suisse - September 8, 2021
- AUD/USD: Scope for a nosedive as low as the 0.7200 level – Westpac - September 8, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Pullback halts near 0.7380 still downside risk remain intact - September 8, 2021