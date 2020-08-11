AUD/USD has been consolidating Friday’s decline in a mere 0.7147-73 range while the US dollar stages a moderate comeback following a marginal move higher in real yields on Friday. At the time of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD ticking higher to session highs after NAB business data - August 10, 2020
- AUD/USD: Stays depressed near five-day low around 0.7150 - August 10, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: At Risk Of Extending Its Decline In The Short-Term - August 10, 2020