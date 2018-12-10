Bulls barely managing to keep the Aussie-Dollar pair strung up at the 0.7200 handle. Trade war fears to continue driving AUD/USD action for the time being. AUD/USD looks set to maintain a bearish stan…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Major Weekly Retracement Zone - December 9, 2018
- AUD/USD ticks into three-week low, grasping for 0.7200 - December 9, 2018
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Traders Focusing On US-China Trade Relations - December 9, 2018